The 2021 Ford GT makes 660 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-6, comes in a new Ford Performance color, “Code Orange,” and…isn’t really designed for someone on the shorter side. The seats in the car are fixed, and the pedals move, but not quite enough for this un-tall driver. Luckily, Ford engineer Ed Krenz—currently chief engineer of the Ford Mustang, who previously oversaw the GT—managed to find a throw pillow somewhere. Did he steal it from the lounge in the Inn at Spanish Bay? Look, if it meant we got to drive the GT, we’re not asking too many questions, and the GT is plenty fast as a get-away car.