Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The COVID-19 Delta Variant: What we Know so Far

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe variant is spreading like a wildfire, fueling outbreaks across the U.S., mainly targeting those who are not vaccinated. New restrictions and warnings around the world from public health officials sparked since the start of the highly-contagious Delta variant. On July 27, 2021, the CDC released updated guidance on the need for getting the vaccine and recommendations for those in substantial or high transmission areas to wear a mask in public or indoor places even if they are fully vaccinated. CDC issued this new guidance due to several concerning developments and newly emerging data signals. View them here.

ohsonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Covid 19#Cdc#White House#C D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

Delta COVID-19: Amarillo experts weigh in on difference, risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state, experts have spent the past few months focusing specially on the Delta variant. Effects reached as far as Washington, with the CDC going back to recommending everyone mask up indoors - even after their vaccine. Doctor Todd Bell, Associate...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Health dept reports 177 new delta cases

Aug. 13—The Department of Health (DoH) reported 177 new cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the total number to 627. The country also logged 12,439 new Covid-19 cases. Of the 177 new cases, 144 are local cases, three were returning overseas Filipinos and 30...
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

What we've learned so far from the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS – HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf brought a message of guarded optimism to the HIMSS21 opening keynote on Monday night as he urged attendees to work together on addressing challenges prevalent throughout the healthcare industry. "Our call to action has never been louder or had a greater...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KVCR NEWS

CDC Recommends Immunocompromised People Get A 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose

Today the CDC issued an official recommendation that some people with weakened immune systems need an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose if they have had either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The CDC says that with the delta variant surging, the additional shots could, quote, "help prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 cases." NPR's Pien Huang joins us now to discuss.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

COVID-19 Data and Masking Recommendations for Yates Co.

YATES COUNTY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the COVID-19 Data Tracker to show the levels of community transmission at the national, state, and local level. The levels of transmission are categorized as "low," "moderate," "substantial," and "high." Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan, states, “Here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy