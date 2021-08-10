The COVID-19 Delta Variant: What we Know so Far

The variant is spreading like a wildfire, fueling outbreaks across the U.S., mainly targeting those who are not vaccinated. New restrictions and warnings around the world from public health officials sparked since the start of the highly-contagious Delta variant. On July 27, 2021, the CDC released updated guidance on the need for getting the vaccine and recommendations for those in substantial or high transmission areas to wear a mask in public or indoor places even if they are fully vaccinated. CDC issued this new guidance due to several concerning developments and newly emerging data signals. View them here.