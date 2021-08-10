Cancel
Beckley, WV

Volunteers needed for Beckley Day of Hope

By Gailyn Markham
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The ninth Beckley Day of Hope event is slated for Saturday, August 14, and event organizers anticipate thousands to visit the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center to take advantage of the day’s offerings.

Beckley Day of Hope is a collective effort of local churches, businesses and community organizations. The event, which is open to everyone in the community, will supply guests with groceries, lunch, haircuts and shoes for school-aged children, opportunities for family portraits, a community service section to help guests learn about beneficial services in the area, a kid’s zone and medical, dental and vision screenings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Because the event draws in such a large crowd, the event’s coordinator, Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley, says more than 800 volunteers are needed to help make the event a success.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to Calvary Assembly of God at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, for a volunteer rally, which will give volunteers their last instruction as they prepare for Saturday.

Calvary Assembly of God is located at 319 Sunset Drive in Beckley.

