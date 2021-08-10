U.S. Department of Labor Cites Contractor for Electrical Death of Employee

United Signs & Signals puts employee in harm’s way when failing to ensure electricity was secured. Contact with live wires led to the fatal electrocution of a 44-year-old technician at an Orlando worksite. On March 2, 2011, the worker climbed into a trench to splice electrical wires to power streetlights. Not long after, the technician was electrocuted then died. OSHA investigators deemed this avoidable had the employer taken required safety measures.