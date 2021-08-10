Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, WV

New River near Fayetteville offers whitewater Mecca

By John Blankenship
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAsyW_0bNGVl3p00

Give them a day on the river, and they will thank you for a thrilling adventure.

We’re talking roller coaster waves and raft-gobbling holes with exploding currents churning through rocky passages and challenging drops and steep hydraulics.

Whitewater guides on New River know how to fire the souls of adventurous newcomers, keep their paddles blazing, and deliver everything a great river adventure should be—big water action and sensational scenery.

Folks at the various rafting companies have a superb instinct when it comes to challenging New River, the ultimate experience of the Eastern whitewater territory.

New River is a swirling storm of adventure, all right.

Her changing moods can make for a mind-altering ride, according to one veteran river guide.

Seated among a dozen eager passengers about to be engulfed by the frothing whitewater, the only thing you can do is swallow hard as you watch nearly 40,000 cubic-feet-per-second (cfs) of water smash through the narrow channels and then plunge down 15-foot drops.

The rolling waves seem to shatter jutting rock edges.

“Brace yourself!” screams one of the passengers in the rear of raft, packed with wide-eyed paddlers pushing out toward the raging foam between the immense mountains of the rocky gorge.

Rocks are strewn across the river, where the currents tumble steeply through a field of holes and boulders.

A pool of calm, quiet water lulls above every whitewater chute.

The paddlers paddle hard, their muscles sending the raft lunging out over the first ledge. The bow smashes into powerful cross currents, slamming boulder-size waves over the nose of the bucking-bronco craft and pushing the paddlers closer to the overhanging rock walls.

Gouges of aluminum and colored fiberglass on the rock wall tell their stories of other adventurous kayaking souls on the river. The waters whip the bow of the craft around toward the massive stone slabs while the paddlers instinctively twist the blades of their oars and pull hard.

The river lifts the raft skyward and heaves it broadside into a nearby boulder en route through the heaving turbulence. It bounces off a wall of water and gives one terrifying glance at the river’s ugly swirling eye.

The paddlers shoot into the calm water…

This is one of some 10,000 rafting adventures channeled through the gorge near Fayetteville.

Why is New River rapidly becoming the Mountain State’s largest tourist attraction? Perhaps it’s because of the river’s reverence for the wild and scenic waterways it serves.

The guides own a deep appreciation for each rapid, boulder and chute on the ancient waterway.

New River isn’t just another pretty face on the calendar of whitewater channels in America.

Hundreds of guides, outfitters and support personnel make people want to come back again and again.

“It isn’t what you bring to the river,” a river guide told me recently. “It’ what you take away: a bold awareness of a life that is beyond the limits of the heart.”

A prehistoric Indian tribe once believed a mysterious river goddess guarded a hidden passage to the shimmering shades of the spiritual world.

The river is waiting. It’s ready to lead you to your next adventure.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, WV
Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New River#Mecca#Into The River#Kayaking#Whitewater#Eastern#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

End of summer open days change and closing days for Lake Stephens facilities

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will change hours and days of operation. The Beach, Splash Pad, Aqua Park, and Ticket booth areas will be open Thursday thru Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting, and will be closed Monday thru Wednesday, starting on Monday, August 16, 2021, until Labor Day. This change does not affect any scheduled private parties. The Beach, Splash Pad, Aqua Park, and Ticket booth areas will be open Labor Day weekend, including Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia August 15 through August 22

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. August 15 through August 21: 2021 State Fair of West Virginia. Brighter days are here! The annual West Virginia State Fair will take place from August 12 to August 21, 2021, in Fairlea. Learn...
TravelPosted by
Lootpress

Oldest River in North America gives it her best year after year

The winding New River kicks its whitewater heels through sparsely populated hills as tough as the steadfast highlanders and farmers who live there. Justifiably called by many the Grand Canyon of the East, the New River Gorge has an average width of one mile, and the beauty of its ancient walls makes it one of the East’s most spectacular canyons.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Tamarack Kitchen Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed the kitchen at Tamarack out of an abundance of caution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The remainder of the facility remains open. Tamarack, located on Interstate 64 near Beckley, is a state-of-the-art travel, arts, cultural and...
South Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDNR provides update on diseased birds investigation

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) —The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today updated its investigation of diseased birds found in recent months in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and surrounding states. A cause of the problem has not been pinpointed at this time, but WVDNR continues to collect...
Davis, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Canaan Valley Resort Adds New Fleet of Golf Carts

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Offering the reliability and power of gas engines and featuring USB chargers for mobile devices, Canaan Valley Resort has added 70 new Club Car Tempo Golf Carts to its fleet. “These new carts are built tough and strong,” said Robert Young, Golf Course Superintendent at Canaan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy