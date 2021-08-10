BridgeValley Community and Technical College to host Open House at both the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses

(LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is hosting Open Houses at two of its campuses, giving prospective students and their families the opportunity to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the institution.

On Monday, August 16 from 5-7 p.m., guests are invited to visit the South Charleston Campus for its Open House. A general information session will be held from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. BVCTC’s South Charleston Campus is located at 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston.

On Wednesday, August 18 from 5-7 p.m., the Montgomery Campus will hold its Open House. College representatives will hold a general information session from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by the opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. BVCTC’s Montgomery Campus is located at 619 2nd Avenue in Montgomery.

Academic and financial aid counselors will be on site to help future students apply for funding opportunities to pay for college and to assist with applying and enrolling in college at BVCTC. College representatives will be available to answer any questions about specific programs at the college as well.

For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/open-house or email admissions@bridgevalley.edu