Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, WV

BridgeValley Community and Technical College to host Open House at both the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZ6Sw_0bNGVJXb00

(LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is hosting Open Houses at two of its campuses, giving prospective students and their families the opportunity to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the institution.

On Monday, August 16 from 5-7 p.m., guests are invited to visit the South Charleston Campus for its Open House. A general information session will be held from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. BVCTC’s South Charleston Campus is located at 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston.

On Wednesday, August 18 from 5-7 p.m., the Montgomery Campus will hold its Open House. College representatives will hold a general information session from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by the opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. BVCTC’s Montgomery Campus is located at 619 2nd Avenue in Montgomery.

Academic and financial aid counselors will be on site to help future students apply for funding opportunities to pay for college and to assist with applying and enrolling in college at BVCTC. College representatives will be available to answer any questions about specific programs at the college as well.

For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/open-house or email admissions@bridgevalley.edu

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, WV
City
Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Education
City
South Charleston, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Financial Aid#Student Services#Bvctc#The Montgomery Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia August 15 through August 22

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. August 15 through August 21: 2021 State Fair of West Virginia. Brighter days are here! The annual West Virginia State Fair will take place from August 12 to August 21, 2021, in Fairlea. Learn...
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Marshall to welcome new students next week

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Marshall University’s annual Week of Welcome (WOW) returns next week with a full schedule of events and activities to welcome new students into the Marshall family before the fall semester begins on Monday, August 23. “Week of Welcome is a program specifically designed to welcome our new...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDOH Investing in Future with Scholarship Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways celebrated the future of the organization this week with a reception to present scholarship awards to promising college students looking for a career in DOH. The West Virginia Division of Highways Scholarship Program was created in 2016 as a recruiting tool...
Princeton, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Princeton Public Library resumes in-person storytimes

PRINCETON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, August 12, the Princeton Public Library was pleased to welcome the return on in-person storytimes. The library has not held storytime inside the building since the spring of 2020. According to Director of the Princeton Public Library Sheena Johnson, storytime is one of the...
Glenville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Glenville State College, Aramark Higher Education continue dining services partnership

GLENVILLE, WV – Throughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract. With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Working with several campus representatives, Glenville State navigated the RFP and will again be partnering with Aramark as the college’s food services vendor.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Logan DMV Regional Office is appointment-only through next Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office. Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Student assessment results show decline in proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia student assessment results should be used to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consider individual needs, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. Results from 2021 show a decline in percent proficient from 2019, but Burch told state Board of Education members...
Summers County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Summers County School Board discusses masks in school

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– This evening, the Summers County School Board discussed the recommendations for mask-wearing in schools at their school board meeting. Superintendent David Warvel recommended that children and employees wear masks from August 23 (the start of school) to September 3. The board would then reconvene on September 3 to discuss if masks would be worn the following week. Warvel says masks will be worn if the DHHR map shows any color other than green or yellow.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WV Board of Ed allows Student Extra Time to earn Academic Eligibility

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved a limited waiver to WVBE Policy 2436.10 during its August meeting in Charleston today. The waiver of the 2.0 grade point average (GPA) eligibility requirement allows all students to practice with athletic teams, the band and club activities for the first nine weeks of the fall 2021 semester. The Board action provides children who may have faced increased challenges during COVID-19 interruptions last school year additional time to improve their academic standing.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Huntington Museum of Art Trail Expansion

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $143,550 in annual appropriations from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to the Huntington Museum of Art (HMA). This funding will support a project that expands the museums Nature Trail System to provide additional opportunities for patrons to interact with and learn about nature.
Nicholas County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Nicholas County Schools will not require masks for students or staff

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – School will begin for Nicholas County students on August 19, 2021. Classes will be in session 5 days per week, Monday through Friday. At this time, students and staff will NOT be required to wear masks or socially distance. Masks will only be required if Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Education, or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issues a mandate requiring them for public schools. However, students and staff will be permitted to wear masks if they are more comfortable doing so.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

YMCA to host jump rope clinic this weekend

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This Saturday, August 14, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia will host a jump rope clinic. The clinic will be led by athletes with the American Jump Rope Federation, a sports organization dedicated to the support and growth of jump rope in the United States. The athletes will give a 30-minute jump rope performance that focuses on promoting how to be heart healthy. They will also be teaching 30 minutes of interactive jumping to learn single rope and long jump skills.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia nonprofit gets funds to boost vaccine efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit group on Thursday was awarded $3.5 million in funding to boost COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts in West Virginia, in addition to addressing HIV and substance abuse prevention. The grant given to the Community Education Group by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
NFLPosted by
Lootpress

WVU alumni select inaugural Belmear scholarship recipients

Four West Virginia University students have been awarded the Horace and Geraldine Belmear Scholarship, an honor created by Black alumni to expand opportunities for minority students – specifically Black, Indigenous and people of color. The Belmear Scholarship honors a legacy of excellence cultivated by the late couple during their tenure...
AgriculturePosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia Women in Ag to Be Honored at the State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt announced the recipients of this year’s West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The four recipients were chosen based on their passion for agriculture and desire to mentor up and coming female farmers. Commissioner Leonhardt will host a reception at the State Fair of West Virginia 11:30 am, Sunday, August 15 honoring the recipients. The public is invited to attend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy