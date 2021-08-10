Nurse, lawyer, and Navy veteran leads Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonemergency surgeries were suspended, delaying gender affirming procedures for months. Paula M. Neira and other nurses were redeployed to respond to the pandemic, and the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health had to put a moratorium on new patient intakes. "Paula is a clinical kind of leader in health care, because I really saw that in COVID," said Dr. Deborah Baker, the Senior Vice President for Nursing for the Johns Hopkins Health System.www.healthleadersmedia.com
