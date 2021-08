After an action-packed end of July both on and off the field, a new-look Kansas City NWSL opens August today against a familiar foe, the Portland Thorns in Oregon. This is the third time head coach Huw Williams’ team is visiting Providence Park since the opening game of the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. The two sides meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Providence Park in Oregon.