'We're back 1 year ago': Congresswoman calls on federal help for overwhelmed hospital systems
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has requested for Gov. Greg Abbott to take action and help Texas hospitals that are overwhelmed by the rise of COVID-related hospitalizations paired with a shortage of nursing staff. Houston-area officials say the latest wave of the virus is pushing the local health care system to nearly "a breaking point," resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the region to get medical care, including one who had to be transported to North Dakota.www.healthleadersmedia.com
