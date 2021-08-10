Cancel
'We're back 1 year ago': Congresswoman calls on federal help for overwhelmed hospital systems

By ABC 13
healthleadersmedia.com
 6 days ago

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has requested for Gov. Greg Abbott to take action and help Texas hospitals that are overwhelmed by the rise of COVID-related hospitalizations paired with a shortage of nursing staff. Houston-area officials say the latest wave of the virus is pushing the local health care system to nearly "a breaking point," resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the region to get medical care, including one who had to be transported to North Dakota.

Related
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls for emergency federal action on COVID-19

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, called on the federal government -- citing the Presidential Emergency Declaration on COVID-19 -- to intervene immediately with resources to help combat COVID-19 in Texas. “We are at the top level of a hurricane five,”...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

HHS Secretary: All healthcare workers must receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Biden administration will require its more than 25,000 members of the Department of Health and Human Services health care workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is set to declare Thursday. The announcement comes amid a fourth surge in coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates in some parts of the country.
Mississippi Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Mississippi's hospital system could fail within 5-10 days. Gov. Tate Reeves says to 'remain calm.'

As Mississippi’s top medical professionals worked to sound the alarm on Wednesday about an imminent failure of the state’s hospital system due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves downplayed the severity of the situation and urged Mississippians to "remain calm." The contrast in approaches on Wednesday is illustrative of the gulf between the crisis at hand and the government’s lack of response to it. And at the worst moment so far of the pandemic, all Mississippians — COVID-stricken or otherwise — may soon not have adequate hospital care at their disposal.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Lee Health CEO describes COVID-19 crisis as 'bleaker by the day'

Lee Health currently has 447 COVID-19 patients admitted as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the health system said. That’s 28 new patients in Lee Health hospitals since their last update at noon on Monday. "The crisis Southwest Florida is facing from the spread of the coronavirus continues to become bleaker by the day," said President & CEO of Lee Health Dr. Larry Antonucci.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

A closer look: hospital ICU beds at a premium due to Delta variant

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Every year the American Hospital Association (AHA) surveys U.S. hospitals — it includes bed occupancy and now COVID-19 bed occupancy projection, due to the pandemic. Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) has been working with the agency to make sure beds are available during this COVID-19 surge. #1 —...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Hospital physicians seek to unionize amid pandemic turmoil

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians at Rehoboth McKinley Christian hospital in Gallup have taken the first major step toward unionizing to pursue collective bargaining on employment provisions, hospital staff and a union official said Tuesday. The majority of roughly 30 physicians at the hospital have signed and submitted union authorization cards to the National Labor Relations Board, said Sue Wilson, spokeswoman of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists. A vote on unionization could still be required by the hospital operator, she said.
Protestshealthleadersmedia.com

As vaccine mandates spread, protests follow — some spurred by nurses

A few hundred protesters lined the sidewalk Monday outside Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego to rally against California’s impending vaccination mandates for health care workers. And to the disappointment of many medical professionals, some of the protesters were nurses wearing hospital scrubs. It was the kind of protest that was common earlier in the pandemic but lost steam this year as restrictions eased.
Texas Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Texas Gov Greg Abbott requests 2,500 agency nurses to help overloaded hospitals

More than 2,500 contracted medical staff will be flown in from out-of-state to help Texas hospitals grapple with the COVID-19 delta surge. Darrell Pile, the CEO of the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council, said the rate of hospitalizations across the state is overwhelming. "It's unprecedented. I really thought when we experienced [Hurricane Harvey] that I had probably hit a peak in my career, but no. This situation is much worse, and people are dying as we stand here talking," said Pile.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Biden-Harris administration provides $90M to improve health care in rural communities

The Biden-Harris Administration announced last week that it is providing nearly $90 million to help rural communities combat opioid use disorders (OUD) and other forms of substance use disorders (SUD) and to improve access to maternal and obstetrics care. This funding is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

FDA set to authorize third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people, reports say: Latest COVID-19 updates

Federal regulators are expected to amend the Emergency Use Authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for a third shot of coronavirus vaccine as soon as Thursday for some immunocompromised people, multiple reports said Wednesday. An official familiar with the plan told The New York Times that the third shot covers those with solid organ transplants and others whose immune systems are similarly compromised, roughly 10 million Americans.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Henry Ford Health System pediatrician: Parents speak up, encourage mask mandate in school

The interim chair of pediatrics for Henry Ford Health System is encouraging parents of children whose schools don't have mask or social-distancing requirements to speak up and encourage those mandates be put in place for the upcoming school year. "I would encourage families to make a plan as they are going back to school. ... Go to the school. Talk to the principal. Talk to the superintendent. Encourage them to have that mask and social-distancing mandate," Dr. Tisa Johnson-Hooper said during a briefing Wednesday.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Doctors pledge to do no harm. The entire health care sector should do the same by battling climate change

The alarming new report, "Climate Change 2021," from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphatically and unequivocally reports that "human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land." The next few years will determine how hot the Earth gets and how much that will stress all life on it. The health sector, with its mission to help and heal, should be front and center in the fight against climate change, one of the greatest threats to global health in the 21st century. Inexplicably, it isn’t.

