'We’re at war with the Delta Variant and this is D-Day'

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been well over a year since COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota. Although we know a lot more about the virus than we did last year and many have gotten their vaccinations, there’s still a lot of information to track as the Delta variant surges in the state and across the country. So we’re asking an expert, Dr. George Morris of CentraCare, some important questions during this stage of the pandemic. Watch the video above or read his answers below. How contagious is the Delta variant? Delta… You could call it tougher, stronger, harsher or spreads more. We had what you’d...