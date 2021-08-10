'We’re at war with the Delta Variant and this is D-Day'
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Hospitals on the Northshore are not only running low on medical resources, their running low on tolerance. Frustrated by the amount of COVID cases in unvaccinated people, medical leaders are pleading with folks to get vaccinated and wear a mask. "I am very frustrated with the position that we are in," said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston. "We’re at war with the Delta Variant and this is D-Day."www.healthleadersmedia.com
