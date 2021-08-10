Local nonprofit Life’sWork of Western PA celebrates one year in new location

On August 10, 2020 (one year ago today), Life’sWork of Western PA moved from their previous Forbes Avenue location into a new facility located on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Their new location (within River Park Commons) was renovated to create a light, open feel to the environment that allows Life’sWork to offer a welcoming space for clients that work in the facility daily while also providing more opportunities to engage with one another and the community. Those who work with Life’sWork know their passion for finding meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and other socioeconomic barriers. However, what some may not realize is the extent of their commitment to continually evolve what the experience of meaningful employment includes. Life’sWork’s new location signals the growth in employment opportunities establishing ten new employer partnerships with businesses throughout Western Pennsylvania, including the expansion of the successful RECOVER program, which supports individuals recovering from substance use disorders by helping those individuals navigate the many challenges of obtaining employment. Life’sWork of Western PA looks forward to serving the Pittsburgh community for many more years from its special new home on the South Side. We invite you to take a tour or learn more about Life’sWork, by reaching out to Babs Sefiane at bsefiane@lifesworkwpa.org or 412-471-2600 ext. 261.