The Young Harris College Department of Athletics has announced it has partnered with HomeTown Ticketing to offer digital ticketing all home athletic events in 2021-22. The use of HomeTown Ticketing will also make the entrance to events simple, as fans will simply present their ticket to be scanned at the gate without having to wait in line at the ticket office. Tickets can be saved and scanned directly on a smartphone, or the PDF of the ticket can be printed and brought to the game to be scanned. Tickets purchased online can also be easily shared with family and friends via text.