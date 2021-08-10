Telling stories of yesterday and today: The Champaign County History Museum

The Champaign County History Museum shook things up in 2015 when they decided to move to the Cattle Bank building, which is the oldest documented commercial building in Champaign County. They spent over a year making the transition, focusing on raising money and envisioning a new path. T.J. Blakeman was elected President during that important meeting when everything shifted. Blakeman is also Exhibits Committee Chair. Blakeman, who is the Senior Planner for Economic Development for the City of Champaign by day, spoke with me about running a volunteer-dependent non-profit museum during a pandemic as well as the future of the museum.