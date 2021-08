The Ascent hit the market (PC y Xbox Series X|S) last Friday, July 29. The game, which bets on the cyberpunk theme and offers high doses of action, has been developed by Neon Giant Games, a team of just twelve people. The surprise jumped among some users of the PC version after verifying that the title does not have DLSS on Xbox Game Pass. Quite the opposite happens on Steam, a version that does make use of the fashionable technical resource. After being asked several times, the Swedish study has come forward to show its intention to solve the problem.