This Butter Chicken Pizza is a Delicious New Recipe Mash-up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Savory butter chicken is a beloved Indian staple that is traditionally served over basmati rice with naan bread. We know the Allrecipes audience loves butter chicken, so we're trying something fresh with this classic dish. Thanks to your recipe suggestions, culinary writer and producer Kimlai Yingling is showing us how to turn butter chicken into a tasty, spicy, naan bread pizza with her recipe mashup for Butter Chicken Pizza (watch the video for the full experience). But before we get to the recipe...