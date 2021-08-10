Japan's Kirin Not Planning to Exit Myanmar Despite Coup, Losses

The military coup in Myanmar this February 2021 has persisted with deaths and detention of protestors, and in conjunction with the military’s ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya community. The Guardians of NZ Superannuation, which oversees the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, recently co-signed an investor statement on human rights and business activities in Myanmar alongside 80+ investors and asset managers with US$ 4 trillion in assets under management or advisement. The signatories collectively state they are: “committed to addressing human rights risks in our portfolios, and specifically in the case of conflict-affected Myanmar, we expect companies to uphold their corporate responsibility to respect human rights by undertaking enhanced due diligence to address and prevent human rights harms and in so doing, mitigate risks associated with such violations.”