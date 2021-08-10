Cancel
Economy

Japan's Kirin Not Planning to Exit Myanmar Despite Coup, Losses

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings is not planning to exit Myanmar, despite being forced to scrap its beer partnership with a joint venture linked to Myanmar's military after a coup earlier this year, an executive said on Tuesday. Senior executive officer Toru Yoshimura said discussions about the...

