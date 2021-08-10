Thompson Free Library book sale Aug. 19-21

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Ten Cent Book Summer Sale in the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street, will be Thursday, Aug. 19 from noon to 6:30 pm; Friday, Aug. 20 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. Included in the sale are books from the sections on authors and their writings, weeded and donated paperbacks and hardcovers, fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, audio books, DVD, and puzzles. Please check the posting on the library door for updated masks and social distancing policies. Proceeds from this sale are for children’s programming.