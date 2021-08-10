Danielle Dudai
EDUCATION: J.D., Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law B.B.A., University of Miami. Danielle Dudai is Of Counsel in the HBS West Palm Beach office, and she concentrates her practice on corporate and partnership matters, business transactions, business litigation, blockchain and cryptocurrency compliance. She serves as outside general counsel to several small and mid-sized businesses in both the State of Florida and Texas. She has been named a Rising Star by Florida Super Lawyers Magazine and was named to the Top 40 Under 40 list by the Broward County Bar Association.www.bizjournals.com
