Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Danielle Dudai

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: J.D., Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law B.B.A., University of Miami. Danielle Dudai is Of Counsel in the HBS West Palm Beach office, and she concentrates her practice on corporate and partnership matters, business transactions, business litigation, blockchain and cryptocurrency compliance. She serves as outside general counsel to several small and mid-sized businesses in both the State of Florida and Texas. She has been named a Rising Star by Florida Super Lawyers Magazine and was named to the Top 40 Under 40 list by the Broward County Bar Association.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#The Hbs West Palm Beach#A Rising Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas Statebizjournals

3 economic trends that are transforming the future of business in Texas

In the past few years, companies have moved to the state of Texas to enjoy business-friendly policies and lower expenses. Recently the state has seen major businesses like Tesla, Oracle and Charles Schwab constructing campuses and moving operations here; in 2019, between 537,000 and 582,000 new residents moved into the state, according to the 2021 edition of the Texas Relocation Report. By 2030, it’s projected that Texas will have 34.9 million residents — up from 29 million today. As the ninth-largest economy in the world, Texas is brimming with business opportunities.
Economybizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Former Merrill Lynch adviser gets 3.5-year sentence for swindling $3M

A former Merrill Lynch financial adviser was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for swindling clients out of more than $3 million. Marcus E. Boggs, 51, of Chicago, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland on Thursday, who also ordered Boggs to pay more than $3.08 million in restitution to the victims.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Washington Statebizjournals

Washington's unemployment recovery among fastest in US

Washington’s unemployment rate continues to improve as it recovers from significant Covid-19 pandemic-related job losses. A report by WalletHub found Washington’s change in unemployment claim numbers for the week ending Aug. 2 was 75% less than it was the same week in 2020. The state still hasn’t fully returned to...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando leads state in customer dining and shopping activity, study shows

Customer foot traffic for metro Orlando's retail and restaurant businesses is the best in the state for Florida, but far from the top in the country. That's according to a new report released by San Francisco-based brick-and-mortar solutions provider Zenreach Inc. The study used Wi-Fi and point-of-sale integrations to show how foot traffic increased in various U.S. metro areas.
Collegesbizjournals

The value of sourcing candidates through university partnerships

Many organizations are looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. Attaining that edge may involve steps such as reducing costs, developing a new product or service, improving operations, or identifying something they can tout as a core competency. One area that can have a multiplying effect is partnering with a university. A business that does this has a sophisticated way of looking at growth, development and the establishment of future dividends for the long-term health of the business.
Austin, TXbizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Your6 Inc.

Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Aug. 6. Year to date through Aug. 6, the court recorded 21 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 57% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Businessbizjournals

Google has a new top executive in Austin

Nuha Elkhiamy recently became the top executive in Austin for Google LLC, an increasingly influential employer in the Texas capital. Elkhiamy was named the search engine company's site lead in Austin after more than two years at the company, the Austin American-Statesman reported. She took over the position from Peter Norwood.
Businessbizjournals

Hard Rock International taps Panama Jack CEO for senior VP role

Hard Rock has appointed an executive who brings experience from Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers to drive brand exposure and customer reach. Kimberly Manna will serve as senior vice president of retail and licensing for the entertainment company, which has more than 240 venues in 68 countries, including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, “rock shops,” live performance venues and cafes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy