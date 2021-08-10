AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: solid 1080p performance, but falls away fast at higher resolutions

GIGABYTE Malaysia has recently announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT series graphics card not long after AMD’s own reveal party. The first 2 models that will be pushed into the market are the Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC and Radeon RX 6600 XT EAGLE in which the former carries the WINDFORCE 3X triple-fan configuration that spins alternately between each other for optimized heat dissipation in addition to the graphene nano lubricant applied to the fans that further enhances the durability of the fan blades. Supported by a metal backplate, the GAMING OC variant is rated for the best gaming experience: Performance, RGB, and great cooling. Meanwhile, the latter grants almost all of the same hardware features albeit applied with the EAGLE aesthetics consisting of blue, black, and grey colors alongside a shiny logo.