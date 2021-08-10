Cancel
VCC Harvest Festival in Whitinsville accepting vendor applications

theyankeexpress.com
 13 days ago

WHITINSVILLE - The VCC Harvest Festival, sponsored by the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville, is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the Town Common in Whitinsville. (The rain date will be Sunday, September 26 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m.). A 13-year tradition on...

www.theyankeexpress.com

#Volunteers#Arts And Crafts#Vcc Harvest Festival#Whitinsville
