Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

AeroFarms is trying to cultivate the future of vertical farming

By Jesse Klein
GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is turning out to be quite the year for Newark, New Jersey-based vertical farming pioneer AeroFarms. The biggest news is that the company is going public. In March, it announced a merger with a blank-check firm, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., that will see the company traded publicly later this year under the ticker ARFM. Also in March, AeroFarms announced a research and development partnership with Hortifrut to push vertical farming technology into the lucrative $39.8 billion berry market, reducing its dependency on revenue from leafy greens. And in July, AeroFarms rebranded its Dream Greens produce line to AeroFarms to capitalize on its name recognition. At the same time, it expanded into five new leafy green products: Baby Bok Choy, The New Spinach, Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale and Micro Rainbow Mix. And in August, AeroFarms announced another partnership with Nokia Bell Labs, the New Jersey-based historic scientific research firm, to take its technology to the next level with increased networking, advanced autonomous systems, machine vision and machine learning technologies.

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rosenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Food Deserts#Renewable Energy#Food Insecurity#Arfm#Micro Broccoli#Micro Kale#Micro Rainbow Mix#Nokia Bell Labs#Whole Foods#The World Wildlife Fund#Spac#Wwf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Opinion: Revisit Seed Company Mergers, Open Markets for Farmers

On July 9, the White House released an ambitious executive order to increase competition in many sectors of the American economy. I, like many other agricultural producers, was quite happy to see agriculture as one of the sectors put under a microscope. The Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Low Carbon Agriculture: cutting through the noise to support the farming transition

The event will provide practical guidance on sustainable land use, renewable energy generation and emission control, cutting through the noise to get to the heart of what new changes mean for farmers, by covering specific pressing topics such as policy, carbon storage, soil health, natural capital, net zero, renewable energy, low emission vehicles and agri-tech.
Columbia County, PALancaster Farming

Farmers Discuss Benefits of Planting Into Living Cover

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When it comes to experimenting with planting corn and soybeans into a living cover crop, Mark Rohrbach isn’t afraid to plant in plain sight. Rather than hide a cover crop test in a back field to keep any mistakes out of view, Rohrbach takes the opposite approach on his Columbia County farm.
Queenstown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Multi-year hemp study suggests plant may not be economic for farmers

QUEENSTOWN — While mainstream production and research of the crop is still in its infancy, an intensive, multi-year study on the practicalities and methodology of farming industrial hemp suggests that the plant may not be an economically viable or worthwhile crop for local farmers, according to a research team from the University of Maryland College of Agriculture & Natural Resources.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Cargill Partners With Vertical Farming Leader AeroFarms In First-of-its-kind Research Focused On Cocoa Production (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of ongoing efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable cocoa sector, Cargill has entered a multi-year research agreement with vertical farming pioneer and leader AeroFarms aimed at improving cocoa bean yields and developing more climate-resilient farming practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
Grocery & Supermakettechstartups.com

Farms of the Future: How AppHarvest’s indoor farm uses AI to produce 30 times more food per acre than traditional farms; also uses 90% less water

In 2021, the total world population is estimated to be around 7.88 billion people. With billions of people to feed, the demand for food is also rising. With millions of people, there are also challenges of land and water to contend with. The world needs to manage the water consumption needed to grow food. Additionally, as people become more conscious about eating healthy, more and more people now want to grow their own food in a more sustainable way.
Newark, NJnjbmagazine.com

AeroFarms Announces Midwest Expansion with New Farm in St. Louis Region

AeroFarms, a Newark-based Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, announced its plan to expand to the Midwest region as part of a project with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the St. Louis Controlled Environment Agriculture Coalition (STLCEA) to demonstrate innovative strategies to minimize the environmental footprint of indoor agriculture. The greater St. Louis MO-IL Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) was selected as a key market and innovation hub for indoor vertical farming and AgTech development.
Grocery & Supermaketfooddive.com

Vertical farming firms get global ambitions

Vertical farming giant Kalera AS has agreed to acquire all shares in Germany-based indoor farm operator &ever GmbH for an enterprise value of 130 million euros ($152.6 million). &ever has operations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, which would give Kalera a global footprint and expand its product offer into cut leaf baby greens. Kalera AS would wholly own the company, which would be renamed Kalera GmbH.
Fairbury, ILagrinews-pubs.com

Future of farming: Driverless tractor pulls grain cart, synchs with combine during harvest

FAIRBURY, Ill. — The OMNiDRIVE system gives combine drivers the ability to operate a driverless tractor pulling a grain cart. “This will be the future of farming,” said Bryan Fehr, location manager for Jenner Precision during an Autonomy Demo Day, hosted by Jenner Ag. “Today the system is available for 8R Series John Deere tractors and by fall we will have it for Case Magnum tractors.”
Clark County, WAVancouver Business Journal

Future of BiZi Farms threatened by water rights issue

Editor’s Note: This article was produced and first published by Clark County Today, www.clarkcountytoday.com. It is published here with full attribution to and permission of ClarkCountyToday.com and Editor Ken Vance. The article was written by Clark County Today Reporter Paul Valencia. This is a story more than 100 years in...
Water View, VARappahannock Record

‘Farming: A Foundation for the Future’

Thousands visited the 2021 Virginia Ag Expo Thursday, August 21, at Corbin Hall Farm in Water View. The theme of the event was ‘Farming: A Foundation for the Future’. Sponsored by the Virginia Grain Producers Association and the Virginia Soybean Association in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service, some 75 exhibitors participated, offering producers everything from seeds to insurance. Some 50 agribusinesses signed on as sponsors, including Grand Sponsors James River Equipment (above) and Pioneer – Corteva Agriscience. From left are Bob and Helen Pitman of Maple Lawn Farm, Kilmarnock. This is the largest ag expo in the state, said Pitman. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.
Glens Falls, NYcityofglensfalls.com

Glens Falls Vertical Farming System Survey

🥕Have you been wanting to share your thoughts on the upcoming vertical farming system that is coming soon to you in Downtown Glens Falls?? If you are a company or business in the area, click this survey below!⬇️. 🥕Project partners have created this brief #survey to help understand the market...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

AmplifiedAg Inc. Completes $40MM In Capital Raise, Expanding Global Technologies And Vertical Roots Indoor Farms Across The Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifiedAg Inc. ™, fast-growing agtech industry leader on a mission to provide global access to safe food, announced today that the company has completed $40 million in equity financing. The funding will support the continued expansion of the company's world-leading hydroponic container farm, Vertical Roots and further development of the company's holistic operating system, AmpEDGE™, which uniquely combines environment monitoring and controls with business operations for end-to-end indoor farm management.
Newark, NJroi-nj.com

AeroFarms, Nokia Bell Labs to partner on plant quality effort

AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs are teaming up on a project to identify and track plant interactions, the two companies announced Thursday. The Newark-based indoor vertical farming company will bring its commercial growing expertise, agriculture-focused data platform and more to the effort. The Murray Hill-based industrial research business will bring its autonomous drone systems, private wireless networks and more.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Will tomatoes be the next big commercial crop for vertical farms?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. What crops come to mind when you think of vertical farm production? Leafy greens, microgreens and herbs are likely the most common answer. How about tomatoes?. University of...
Dixon, CAcomstocksmag.com

Cultivating Zen at Araceli Farms

It’s the final day of the lavender harvest at Araceli Farms in Dixon. Workers have been in the fields since 6 a.m. snipping tiny buds in fading hues of blues, pinks and purples in the shimmering Solano County heat. Owner Justina Salinas launched the business in 2017, new to the field and diving headfirst into the male-dominated world of agriculture. “The way I’ve learned to be successful is, put things out there and let them flow. Of course, it’s easy for me to say that now!” she says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy