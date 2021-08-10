LaSalle approves bid for clean-up at 1st Street building

LASALLE – The city of LaSalle is moving forward with demolition work at a building that partially collapsed in July. City Council approved a contractor out of Spring Valley for just under $60,000 to safely clean up and dispose of what’s leftover at the 1001 1st Street Building under Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. Mayor Jeff Grove says the city will use Tax Increment Finance dollars to support this phase of the clean-up. Officials say the owner of the building has until mid-September to reimburse the city for the initial demolition that rescue crews performed when the building partially collapsed on July 19th, otherwise the city will be able to acquire the property.