Rebecca Greenberg - Brooklyn Reporter

Rebecca Greenberg hails from four generations of Brooklyn residents who are always eager to remind her about how much the "borough has changed." From the southernmost point of Bedford Avenue to the northern tip of Greenpoint, Rebecca's Brooklyn roots run deep. Her great-grandparents immigrated to New York City before World War I, first living in Williamsburg before establishing a home base on Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay. Although she was raised in Manhattan, Rebecca found her way back to Brooklyn, where she's lived for several years.