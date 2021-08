**Retail food prices have increased 1.6% in the first six months of 2021, less than the same period last year of 2.9% and equal to the historical average from 2000 to 2019. www.agrimarketing.com reports, of the 13 food categories depicted in the data, 10 have experienced slower price increases so far in 2021 compared with 2020, while 5 categories trailed their historical midyear average price increases.