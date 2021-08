What might surprise you is that this tasty tropical treat actually has a number of pretty incredible health benefits. Papaya is quite good for you. It is chock full of vitamins like vitamins A and C as well as B1, B3, B5, K, and magnesium! In fact, several studies have found that papaya can be used topically and consumed to heal the body naturally. It has been shown to help manage diabetes as well as improve cardiovascular health.