Indonesian LCC Super Air Jet Launches In Depressed Climate

Air Belgium’s first A330neo has rolled out of Airbus’ paint shop in Toulouse, bearing its familiar red, yellow and black body stripes. “We are glad that Air Belgium recognises the productivity and flexibility advantages of the A330neo, setting it up as the best-in-class and most cost-effective aircraft for the airline’s long-haul network. Thanks to a maximum range of 8,150 nautical miles and a 25 % fuel reduction and lower CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, the A330neo is the ideal fit for airlines to overcome the crisis and meet the demand of passengers eager to fly again. For this reason, the A330 Family is the world’s most popular wide-body aircraft, with 1,500 A330s delivered, and has been the most used long-haul aircraft during the pandemic,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.