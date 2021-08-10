Cancel
Indonesian LCC Super Air Jet Launches In Depressed Climate

Aviation Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian start-up carrier Super Air Jet began commercial operations on Aug. 6, albeit in a limited manner as strict movement-control restrictions remain in force across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19. The LCC has launched daily flights from Jakarta (CGK) to Medan (KNO) in Northern... Subscription Required. Indonesian...

