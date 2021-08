St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday said the Worcester hospital has hired more than 100 permanent replacement nurses who are "stepping into roles vacated by nurses on strike." This comes less than a week after the hospital said it had presented the Massachusetts Nurses Association with its "last, best and final offer." The nurses' strike has now hit five months, as the Massachusetts Nurses Association says the offer from the hospital last week was a "disappointing proposal" and an "unsatisfactory ultimatum." St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday said the more than 100 permanent replacement nurses will be joined by additional nurses in the coming weeks.