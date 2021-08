Marketing finally has a seat at the strategic table. Many CEOs now acknowledge marketing’s potential to drive organizational growth and are willing to invest more equitably in sales and marketing. High-growth companies must learn to balance competing demands for breakneck speed and careful consideration, especially in the early stages of scaling up. This is why hiring a marketing leader is one of the most important decisions your company can make early on. The right CMO or VP of marketing will bring the strategic vision, practical mindset and people skills necessary to take your company to the next level.