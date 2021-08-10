Myiti Sengstacke-Rice talks about the return of the Bud Billiken Parade

View more in
Society
Society
Black woman called ‘Bon Quisha’ by employee after purchasing 1st car (photos)
A North Carolina car dealership has stolen the joy from a first-time car buyer after posting a racist congratulatory message on their Facebook page. Trinity Bethune, 21, purchased her first car from Lumberton Honda on July 21, and on Thursday the dealership posted a photo of her standing in front of her new Toyota Camry and a caption that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”
Posted byrolling out
Da Brat forever grateful Jermaine Dupri never asked her to show skin (video)
As Da Brat celebrated the premiere of her new WE tv reality show, “Brat Loves Judy” with her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the famed emcee took a moment to wax nostalgic over her nearly 30-year-career. The record-setting rapid rhymer, who was born Shawntae Harris in Chicago, is eternally grateful that...
Family Relationships
To Get My Father’s Company, I Must Give Up Everything I Have: Crazy Choice - Story of the Day
A man decided to split his company between his two children, but his favorite daughter made a choice he couldn't understand. My father was a driven, successful man, a man who had spent most of his youth building a multi-million dollar empire, and married late in life. When he married our mother, his life hardly changed.
Celebrities
Turk explains infamous Cash Money greeting and kissing Birdman and Lil Wayne
Cash Money Records artists Birdman, Lil Wayne and Turk received a lot of heat in the early 2000’s when they used to kiss each other on the lips as a form of greeting. Turk recently sat down with Vlad TV and discussed the gesture which caused a number of rumors to swirl at one point. The New Orleans MC stated that it was more of a Mafia greeting that was only among “family.”
