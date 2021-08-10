Cancel
How AI could help doctors reduce maternal mortality

By Harvard Business Review
The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of all high-income countries. Compared to women in Canada and France, women in the United States are twice as likely to die from childbirth complications. This crisis is especially pronounced in ethnic and racial minority populations: Black and Native American women in the United States are much more likely to perish from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts and are more likely to suffer severe maternal morbidity due to postpartum hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, and sepsis.

