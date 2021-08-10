OBITUARY: Omar ‘Sonny’ Marcus Dean III, 1956-2021

Omar “Sonny” Marcus Dean III, 65, crossed over to the other side at his home surrounded by his loved ones on August 5, 2021. He was born May 29, 1956 in Hoopa to Omar M. Dean Jr. and Alfreda Colegrove Dean, and was the third of four siblings. There was a thunder and lightning storm the day he was born and his great grandfather Francis Colegrove nicknamed him “Thunder.” He was proud a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe.