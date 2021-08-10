OBITUARY: Nina Lee Jeffre, 1953-2021
Nina Lee Jeffre passed away peacefully on July 10 from pancreatic cancer. She died at her home in Eureka with her husband by her side. Nina was born January 31, 1953 in Berkeley, California to M. Patricia (McFarren) Jeffre and Raymond A. Jeffre. She is survived by her four children (Emma Miller, Forrest Cord, Stephanie Hedt, Michael Hedt), four beloved grandchildren (Aedan, Dmitri, Dorothy, and Everett), sisters (Janet Blake and Susan Schilling), and her loving husband of 24 years, Thomas Hedt.lostcoastoutpost.com
