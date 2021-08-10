Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

OBITUARY: Mercidez Rosalee Mosier, 2001-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercidez was Born May 19, 2001 to Thomas Mosier Jr and Sherri Rose Trippo, and entered into the eternal dance place on August 4, 2021. Merc was a Hoopa Tribal Member, graduated from Hoopa Valley High School, Class of 2019. She loved glamming herself up real big beauty queen style for her TikTok videos – our very own fashionista. Always doing her hair, makeup and loved her nails. She loved painting, riding horses, cheerleading, playing sports, going to bingo with grandma Tina and Auntie Non-Dil, and most of all hanging out with her friends.

