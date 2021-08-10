OBITUARY: Mercidez Rosalee Mosier, 2001-2021

Mercidez was Born May 19, 2001 to Thomas Mosier Jr and Sherri Rose Trippo, and entered into the eternal dance place on August 4, 2021. Merc was a Hoopa Tribal Member, graduated from Hoopa Valley High School, Class of 2019. She loved glamming herself up real big beauty queen style for her TikTok videos – our very own fashionista. Always doing her hair, makeup and loved her nails. She loved painting, riding horses, cheerleading, playing sports, going to bingo with grandma Tina and Auntie Non-Dil, and most of all hanging out with her friends.