Local Pool Installers Trying to Beat Shortages and the Weather

Erie broke the record on Monday for the hottest summer day since 2009. With temperatures hitting the 90s, and many in our area without central air conditioning, some might be looking for a way to cool off. For homeowners in our area, a good way to beat the heat especially if you have extra cash laying around might be installing a pool for those hot days. Except there's a problem - the demand for pool installations has skyrocketed since the beginning of COVID. For Neil Mando, the Owner of Mando's Pool Supply, they've struggled to keep up with the demand. The business was passed down from his family. Since he could remember, Mando would be helping his dad install pools every summer. He explains there are many factors to why your pool isn't getting in the ground quickly and one of the reasons is the month of July.