Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Local Pool Installers Trying to Beat Shortages and the Weather

By Alaina Jonathan
erienewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie broke the record on Monday for the hottest summer day since 2009. With temperatures hitting the 90s, and many in our area without central air conditioning, some might be looking for a way to cool off. For homeowners in our area, a good way to beat the heat especially if you have extra cash laying around might be installing a pool for those hot days. Except there's a problem - the demand for pool installations has skyrocketed since the beginning of COVID. For Neil Mando, the Owner of Mando's Pool Supply, they've struggled to keep up with the demand. The business was passed down from his family. Since he could remember, Mando would be helping his dad install pools every summer. He explains there are many factors to why your pool isn't getting in the ground quickly and one of the reasons is the month of July.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 1

Community Policy