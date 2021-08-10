Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Dozens of Texas hospitals are out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases again overwhelm the state's capacity

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
233
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Covid 19#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

“We’re in the middle of a bed crisis,” Some Oklahoma patients die waiting for room, others sent to neighboring states as COVID-19 surge maxes out hospital bed capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 numbers rise from the delta variant, rural hospitals across the state are having increased difficulty finding places to send ICU patients – often having to transport them multiple hours away to different states. “We’re in the middle of a bed crisis,” said Dr. Carlos...
Public Healthalabamanews.net

State Health Officer: COVID-19 Cases Jump, ICU Beds Nearly Full

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a briefing this morning on the status of COVID-19 in Alabama. While cases have jumped, so have the number of people deciding to get their vaccinations. Harris says hospitalizations have jumped from under 200 a month ago to 1,848 as of yesterday. He...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

ICU capacity in Texas hospitals shrinks as delta variant spread causes surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXAS — As the delta variant rages across the state, the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has Texas hospitals worried about running out of beds for patients. As a palliative care physician, Dr. Mark Casanova is used to providing care for patients who are extremely sick. But he says the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations feels different.
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Mississippi largest hospitals out of ICU beds

Mississippi’s largest hospitals, including those in Columbus, Starkville, and Tupelo are out of I.C.U. beds. The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases from the past three days. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Level one through 3 hospitals, those that provide the...
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Oklahoma Statebuffalonynews.net

COVID-19: Oklahoma runs out of ICU hospital beds

Oklahoma [US], August 3 (ANI): Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 Delta cases and subsequent hospitalisations with an increasing number of them children, health experts in the US are pointing out that several states in the US like Oklahoma and Louisiana are running out of ICU hospital beds, including those in pediatric wards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy