SC Attorney General calls for faster implementation of anti-robocall technology
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson urged the Federal Communications Commission to fight back against illegal robocalls now. On Monday, Wilson demanded the FCC move up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. Wilson was joined by a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general, led by Attorney General Josh Stein from North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge from Arkansas.www.wtoc.com
Comments / 0