SC Attorney General calls for faster implementation of anti-robocall technology

August 3, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to. protect voting rights and safeguard our democracy. Today’s action comes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election where the then-sitting president, assisted by certain elected officials, took steps to try to directly undermine the election. In a letter to Congress, the coalition calls on legislators to act promptly — including, if necessary, to reform the filibuster — to pass federal legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion.