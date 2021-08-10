Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SC Attorney General calls for faster implementation of anti-robocall technology

By Riley Bean
wtoc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson urged the Federal Communications Commission to fight back against illegal robocalls now. On Monday, Wilson demanded the FCC move up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. Wilson was joined by a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general, led by Attorney General Josh Stein from North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge from Arkansas.

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Josh Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Robocall#Caller Id#Attorneys#Columbia#Stir Shaken#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
U.S. Politicshoumatimes.com

New Marijuana Decriminalization Law Goes Into Effect Today

Opinion sent by Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature:. On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect. Starting today, possession of 14 grams...
Columbia, SCRock Hill Herald

SC Attorney General says Columbia school mask ordinance is against the law

Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has written a letter to Columbia City Council saying he believes the city’s recent emergency ordinance requiring masks in elementary and middle schools is against state law. Columbia City Council last week passed a measure that requires students and faculty at 43 elementary...
Public Safetyroblawnews.com

Attorney general warns of scam emails

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come ... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Lawpresspublications.com

Attorney general expands FirstEnergy lawsuit

Attorney General Dave Yost announced he has expanded his racketeering lawsuit in the FirstEnergy/Larry Householder scandal to include new defendants and additional allegations based on recent filings by the U.S. Department of Justice in its criminal case. The new filing adds as defendants:. - Charles Jones, the recently fired chief...
Collegeswpde.com

SC Attorney General asks USC to revise their COVID policy to 'comply with legislature'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Monday night, Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement asking the University of South Carolina to 'clarify' their new coronavirus policy. In his tweet, A.G. Wilson asked for 'clarification' on USC's new policy that requires students to wear a mask inside buildings on campus and their "return to campus" protocols for students.
HealthPosted by
Cook County Record

Attorney General Raoul Calls for Repeal of Rule Requiring Separate Abortion Billing

Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on July 29. Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 11 attorneys general, submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in support of the proposed rule that will reverse the harmful 2019 changes to the compliance requirements of Section 1303 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Implement Voting Rights Legislation to Protect Our Democracy

August 3, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to. protect voting rights and safeguard our democracy. Today’s action comes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election where the then-sitting president, assisted by certain elected officials, took steps to try to directly undermine the election. In a letter to Congress, the coalition calls on legislators to act promptly — including, if necessary, to reform the filibuster — to pass federal legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion.
TechnologyLexington County Chronicle

Faster robocall controls sought

Did you know a regulation loop hole will allow annoying robocalls for 2 more years?. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson has urged the Federal Communications to close that loophole. This will require moving up the deadline for smaller phone companies to install caller ID technology. Wilson joined 51 attorneys general...
Politicswbgo.org

Biden Calls for Cuomo's Resignation After Attorney General's Report

President Biden has called for Governor Cuomo to resign after a state investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, breaking state and federal laws. Lawmakers in Albany expect to wrap up an impeachment inquiry soon. Lauren Leader, a gender and workplace expert, said Cuomo can’t continue to run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy