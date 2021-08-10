EDITORIAL: A Flubbed Town Council Hand-off on Short-Term Rentals, Part Three

“I do think requiring two years of ownership, prior to getting your [vacation rental] license is a good idea. I think that will cool off the speculative market…”. We are listening here to Town Council member Nicole Pitcher, who works in a real estate office and has some personal experience with our hot and speculative housing market in Pagosa Springs. Ms. Pitcher and her husband Chris — who serves on the Town Planning Commission — own rental property and are currently building a residential home they plan to use as a vacation rental.