Rivera, Enid Michelle - Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
On 8/4/21 at approximately 6:16pm Enid Michelle Rivera, age 36, of Columbia, PA was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia when should was found to have one metal smoking device and one glass smoking device in her possession. Based on the incident, an Officer with the Columbia Borough Police Department filed charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rivera is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
