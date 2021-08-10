Cancel
Vanderpump restaurant coming to Paris Las Vegas

By Paul Szydelko
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA match made in the City of Light, Lisa Vanderpump and Paris Las Vegas plan to open a new restaurant, Vanderpump a Paris, this winter. The reality TV star and restaurateur's latest eatery will feature whimsical Parisian-inspired cocktails, reimagined French dishes and a lush design. Ornate awnings, distinctive light fixtures and impressive statues will greet guests to the 200-seat space adjacent to the resort's front desk (the former Laurel Lounge).

