Black Hills Energy Recognizes 811 Day
August 11 — also known as 8/11 — is almost here, and Black Hills Energy hopes that the date on the calendar will remind residents to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Summer months are peak season for working in the garden and tackling home improvement and construction projects, making it incredibly important to take steps to dig safely and avoid interruption of electric or gas service.pagosadailypost.com
