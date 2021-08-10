Black Hills Energy Recognizes 811 Day

If you’re in the business of serving your customers and putting them first, success becomes inevitable. That’s the mantra that Affiliated Mortgage lives by. Affiliated Mortgage understands the challenges of homeownership and strives to make the mortgage process as smooth as possible. “The mortgage process doesn’t have to be difficult,” said Troy Trombetta, Branch Manager, Affiliated Mortgage. “Our role is to show every customer the path to homeownership. There is nothing more gratifying to me than to see you at the closing table and hand over the keys to your first home.”