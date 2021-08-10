Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Black Hills Energy Recognizes 811 Day

By Post Contributor
pagosadailypost.com
 6 days ago

August 11 — also known as 8/11 — is almost here, and Black Hills Energy hopes that the date on the calendar will remind residents to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Summer months are peak season for working in the garden and tackling home improvement and construction projects, making it incredibly important to take steps to dig safely and avoid interruption of electric or gas service.

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www Call811 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Riverside County, CAgoldrushcam.com

BLM Welcomes Public Input on the Oberon Solar Project on 2,700 Acres of Public Lands near Desert Center in Eastern Riverside County

If approved, this project could generate up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy and power 200,000 homes. August 14, 2021 - Palm Springs, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to review the environmental analysis and land use plan amendment for a proposed 500-megwatt photovoltaic solar project on 2,700 acres of public lands near Desert Center in eastern Riverside County.
Public SafetyKELOLAND TV

Fire officials in the Black Hills urge the public and visitors to be fire conscience

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — As motorcyclists head to Sturgis for the rally, the Black Hills National Forest Service is asking everyone to use caution with the dry conditions. As the rally starts tomorrow, fire danger levels throughout parts of the Black Hills are currently high. Which means people in the area need to be careful not to spark any kind of flame that could ignite a wildfire.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Affiliated Mortgage is nominated for the best mortgage lender in Black Hills 2021

If you’re in the business of serving your customers and putting them first, success becomes inevitable. That’s the mantra that Affiliated Mortgage lives by. Affiliated Mortgage understands the challenges of homeownership and strives to make the mortgage process as smooth as possible. “The mortgage process doesn’t have to be difficult,” said Troy Trombetta, Branch Manager, Affiliated Mortgage. “Our role is to show every customer the path to homeownership. There is nothing more gratifying to me than to see you at the closing table and hand over the keys to your first home.”
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

LMUD Asking Customers to Conserve Energy During the Day

Lassen Municipal Utility District is currently receiving power from Honey Lake Power plant and while the power company is “islanding” with HLP, they are asking customers to please conserve energy between the hours of noon and 8:00p.m. “If you can avoid it,” asks Public Relations Manager Theresa Phillips, “please do...
Hill City, SDKELOLAND TV

Sturgis bikers and wine: Prairie Berry Winery a popular stop in the Black Hills

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For Diane Wise and Sheila Kleihauer, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is all about the views. The two friends from Le Mars, Iowa were sipping wine and taking in the views of the Black Hills outside of the Prairie Berry Winery near Hill City. After a day of riding, Wise said it was good to be back attending the rally after skipping the 2020 version due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Black Hills, South Dakota

The Black Hills is a mountain range and geographical region in the southwestern portion of the US state of South Dakota, extending into a small part of eastern Wyoming. The region is diverse geographically, containing huge expanses of both forests and mountain ranges, and known for its large wilderness areas. The region is home to numerous national parks and monuments and, despite its remoteness, the Black Hills area attracts millions of visitors each year. It contains a number of noteworthy sites that are ecologically, culturally, and historically important to the United States.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Black Hills Corp.

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Corp. on Friday, setting a price target of $73, which is approximately 1.32% above the present share price of $72.05. Tucker expects Black Hills Corp . to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the third...
EconomyAPG of Wisconsin

LETTER: Electric economy lifts all boats

The electric economy, it’s a win-win for everyone. Everyone will win if we install solar panels, switch to e-cars (BTW, really fun to drive), and/or put in electric heat pumps. All of these actions will help reduce overall demand for carbon-based fuels. That is a big win for those businesses and people who may still need gasoline or fuel oil.
Canton, OHJonesboro Sun

Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?

CANTON, Ohio — Each morning at a transit facility in Canton, Ohio, more than a dozen buses pull up to a fueling station before fanning out to their routes in this city south of Cleveland. The buses – made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional...
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

U.S. Dept. of Energy recognizes Manhattan Housing Authority for Apartment Towers renovation project

The U.S. Department of Energy has recognized the Manhattan Housing Authority (MHA) for its renovation of the Apartment Towers near 5th St. and Leavenworth St. Through the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds, the Better Building Initiative and a loan obtained with assistance from the City of Manhattan, MHA was able to improve the energy efficiency of the public housing facility.
Hill City, SDKELOLAND TV

Fueling up for a day in Sturgis with a Hill City breakfast

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Hill City, South Dakota, is making sure bikers get the most important meal of the day. Bacon, pancakes, eggs and biscuits and gravy are on the menu here at the Hill City Senior Center for the bikers to fuel up before heading into Sturgis while also helping part of the community here in Hill City.
Sturgis, SDKELOLAND TV

Sturgis rally attendees enjoy the sights of the Black Hills

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The spike in coronavirus cases comes as tens of thousands of more bikers continue to head to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Department of Transportation says so far, more than 313,000 vehicles have entered the city. Of course, it’s not just Sturgis that bikers visit each...
Sturgis, SDq957.com

Noem visits Black Hills for Legends Ride

STURGIS, S.D. (KBHB) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was in the Black Hills Monday, taking part in the annual Legends Ride at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The governor’s office says a painting of her by artist David Uhl was also up for auction as part of the ride. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy