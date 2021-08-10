Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Completes HSAMT Geophysical Survey field work on its Clayton Valley Macallan Project and commences Geophysical survey on its Highlands Project

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) geophysical survey fieldwork at the companies Macallan project and is in the process of analyzing the data. Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. the Company's contractor has now commenced a HSAMT Survey on its Clayton Valley, Highlands Project.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Geophysics#Commencement#Hsamt Geophysical Survey#Fse#Scvff#Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc#Company#Scotch Creek#Macallan Project#North American#The Board Of Directors#Sedar#Cse#Info Scotch Creek Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Economymining.com

Red Pine Exploration stock surges on drill results at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSX-V: RPX) released new results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa gold project in Ontario on Thursday, announcing the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone. Red Pine’s 100% owned property has hosted numerous gold...
Economybuffalonynews.net

Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential (Updated)

The first ever high resolution airborne geophysics survey on Elizabeth has identified the potential for a much larger scale gold system that significantly increases the footprint and depth extensions of potential gold mineralisation. The Blue Creek Porphyry intrusion, which hosts the high-grade gold mineralisation at Elizabeth likely covers an area...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited confirm the acquisition of an immovable property

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and its subsidiary, Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H), announce that Asbestos Corporation has finalized the agreement in principle with the Régie Intermunicipale du parc industriel de Beauce-Amiante to acquire the land and serpentine ore deposits adjacent to the former Carey mine buildings acquired on March 9, 2021, all located in the des Appalaches and Robert-Cliche regional county municipalities. The objective is to facilitate the development of a project which would feed off serpentine tailings.
Businessaustinnews.net

Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.' to 'Kalo Gold Corp.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions At Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated July 15, 2021, (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") in Vancouver on August 13, 2021.
Businessresourceworld.com

Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Canstar Resources Inc.

Eric Sprott announced today a company beneficially owned by him, has purchased 6,934,537 common shares of Canstar Resources Inc. [TSXV-ROX; OTCQB-CSRNF], completing the second tranche of the private agreement transaction (as reported in the July 8, 2021 press release), at a price of $0.375 per Share for aggregate consideration of $2,600,451. The purchase of 6,934,537 Shares represent an increase of approximately 6.7% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the filing date of the most recent Early Warning Report. The Shares were purchased by way of private agreement with a single vendor at a price less than 115% of the “market price” of the Shares in reliance on the” private agreement exemption” in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. 2176423 Ontario Ltd. is beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.
pvtimes.com

Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release. No royalty interest will be payable on 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist, the release said.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ACME Lithium Announces Marketing Initiatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces today that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media. These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$81,950 over a 12-month period. No stock based compensation has been provided.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.
Businessclevelandstar.com

Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ('Zumbi') and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the 'Vendors') for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the 'Capim Grosso Property' (the 'Acquisition') comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the 'Target Property').
Economycharlottenews.net

Geophysical Survey Underway at Storm Copper and Seal Zinc Projects, Nunavut under Aston Bay Holdings and American West Metals Option Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY; OTCQB:ATBHF) ('Aston Bay' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its partner American West Metals Limited ('American West') has commenced work on a three-week ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey at Aston Bay's Storm Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The surveys are designed to test for extensions along strike and at depth of known mineralization, and to follow up on previously identified gravity and other geophysical anomalies in anticipation of a proposed 2022 drilling campaign. Survey grids are planned for areas in both the Storm Copper Project and Seal Zinc-Silver Deposit.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Aben Resources Ltd Commences 2021 Reconnaissance And Field Work At The Forrest Kerr Project And Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a reconnaissance and field work program at its 100% owned Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle. The 2021 program will consist of additional mapping and sampling in specifically identified areas of the property that have had limited coverage to date and in areas of interest as the property's extensive data base dictates. This program is designed to generate additional drill targets and to further the understanding of the geologic processes that have taken place and are the cause of the gold emplacement in the North and South Boundary Valley of the Forrest Kerr Property.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Falcon Commences Work at Gaspard Gold Project - Spences Bridge BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG), (GR: 3FA), (OTCQB: FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced field work on its Gaspard Gold Project (the 'Property') near Spences Bridge, BC. The Gaspard property is comprised of 3 mineral claims, covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR).
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches Its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin For Its CSi-EDP Utility Project Valuation Tracking, Https://cannabissciencecoin.com

All CSi-EDP Project Assignments Based on Project Valuations and $CSI Crypto Valuations. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Inc., formerly known as (CBIS) per its previous trading history on the OTC Markets Exchange, is very pleased to announce it has just successfully launched its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Utility for CSi-EDP project asset valuation, revenue tracking, and dividend disbursements. As well, the CSi-EDP will use the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for several of its transaction-based products and services. Each Cannabis Science CSi-EDP product and or service assigned will become a part of the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investment banking and economic development ecosystem, thus multiplying the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin value and International reach!
Economyresourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling and Completion of Structural Geological Interpretation at the Betty Project, Yukon

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden diamond drilling program and the completion of a structural Geological interpretation at its Betty Property, contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino deposit (14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper of Measured & Indicated and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper of Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit (2.17 Moz Indicated & 0.50 Moz Inferred gold). This is the second diamond drilling campaign of the company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada, backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ('AK'), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.
Business Insider

Nubian Begins Diamond Drilling After Completing Maiden RC Drilling Program at its Yandoit Gold Project, Victoria, Australia

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through Ballarat Investment Project Management Pty Ltd ("BIPM"), a controlled subsidiary of the Company, it has completed an initial Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at its Yandoit Gold Project and across Exploration Licence 5193 (or "EL5193") located in the central Goldfields of Victoria, Australia. The Company has now deployed a diamond drilling rig at the project capable of drilling deeper diamond core.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Commences Geophysical Work Program at the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground geophysical survey program at the Company's wholly owned Freeman Creek Gold Property (the 'Property'). The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.
Industryresourceworld.com

Element 29 Commences Drilling at Its Elida Copper Project

Element 29 Resources Inc. (“Element 29” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ECU | OTCQB: EMTRF) announces today that it has commenced a 4,000 metre (“m”) drill program to further explore the known copper mineralization at its Elida Copper Project (“Elida”) located in central Perú (see Figure 1). The Company also announces the retirement of Brian Booth, President and CEO.
Businesscharlottenews.net

Silver Wolf Announces Corporate and Exploration Updates at Its Ana Maria Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ('Silver Wolf' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria Project in Durango Mexico. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 km northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). It is located along the prolific Mexican 'CRD' or 'Carbonate Replacement Deposit' belt, located 25 km away from the La Platosa Mine, the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, and 9 km away and on trend from the historic, past producing Ojeula mine that produced approximately 150 million ounces of silver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy