Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. to Fund Initial Human Clinical Trials for Treatment of Migraine Conditions

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ('AGB' or the 'Company') (CSE:ASIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered a new agreement with Pathway Rx Inc. ('Pathway Rx') and Swysh Inc. ('Swysh') pursuant to which AGB will expand its participation in the development and ultimate commercialization the Cannabis sativa varieties to which Pathway and Swysh own the rights for prevention and treatment of certain infectious diseases. Both Pathway and Swysh have previously entered agreements with the Company to participate in and to fund initial scientific trials activities on a general basis and in particular with respect to treatments for migraine and related health issues previously being developed by Pathway/Swysh. Under this new agreement, the Company will provide key elements of the financing required to undertake first and second stage human clinical trials of the specific migraine treatments being developed by Pathway/Swysh, and this participation will be rewarded with full licensing rights to such products in the Company's Asian territory as well as the grant of certain royalty provisions for sales of the products in North America.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Clinical Trials#Migraine Treatment#Ab Accesswire#Agb#Pathway Rx Inc#Swysh Inc#Company#Pathway Swysh#Asian#Health Canada#Phase Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Grants First of its Kind Indication for Chronic Sleep Disorder Treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new indication for Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) in adults. IH is an uncommon chronic sleep disorder that causes people to be excessively sleepy during the day even after a good night’s sleep. Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution is already approved for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients seven years or older with narcolepsy.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enlivex: After Review Of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry Of Health Authorizes Initiation Of A Multi-Center, Randomized Phase IIb Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra In Severe And Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nes Ziona, Israel, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today reported that after reviewing previously-reported Phase II trial data, the Israeli Ministry of Health has authorized the initiation of a proposed Company-sponsored, multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating Allocetra TM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

FDA authorizes Regeneron's (REGN) REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together) authorizing REGEN-COV for emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. REGEN-COV is not authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 before being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- only after exposure to the virus. Health care providers should review the Fact Sheet for detailed information about the use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Merck Canada Initiates Rolling Submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Therapeutic Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19

KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for molnupiravir, an investigational twice daily oral antiviral agent currently in trials as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

The Expanding Role of Digital Therapeutics in Mental Health

What products have broken ground in the digital therapeutics space, and how can they help patients?. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are evidenced-based behavioral treatments that have demonstrated their “ability to prevent or manage a disease or disorder.”1 While their rapid evolution and often confounds efforts to precisely define the role of DTx in healthcare, they are generally used to perform or enhance several key functions. These include delivering health information, providing cognitive or motivational support, supplementing and enhancing treatment with drugs or other medical technologies, and data capture.
Industryappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Moving into the Future of Clinical Trials

COVID-19 provides unique opportunity for overhaul of logistics. From Prague to Minneapolis to Dubai, clinical trials are increasingly global—and that makes logistics, now more than ever, a mission-critical factor for conducting a successful clinical trial. However, if there are delays during the clinical trial phase, the financial impact can be staggering.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Shoppers Drug Mart provides funding to 19 to Zero, supporting research to better understand and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart today announced funding provided to 19 to Zero to support its ongoing efforts to understand and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada. Launched at the University of Calgary in August 2020, 19 to Zero is a not-for-profit coalition of doctors, scientists, academics, and others, working together to understand, engage with and ultimately shift public perceptions around COVID-19 behaviours and vaccine.
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Bacopa Ingredient Receives Natural Product Numbers from Health Canada

Bangalore, India—Natural Remedies’ Bacopa monnieri product, BacoMind, has been issued two Natural Product Numbers (NPN) from Health Canada, according to a press release. The first is for BacoMind Children. With a recommended dosage of 225mg/day for children and teens aged 6-18, it carries the claims: “Helps to support cognitive function in children. Helps to support brain health in children.”
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Completes Initial Cohort Enrollment Into Part 1 Of Its RESERVOIR Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Niclosamide For The Treatment Of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ("AzurRx" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment of the initial cohort into Part 1 of its ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating FW-1022 as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. FW-1022 is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Monoclonal Antibody Prevents Malaria in First-in-Human Clinical Trial

A first-in-human Phase I clinical trial has found that one dose of a monoclonal antibody, designated CIS43LS, safely prevented malaria for up to nine months in people who were exposed to the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. The open-label, dose-escalating two-part study is the first to demonstrate that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria in people, and a larger, Phase II study is now under way. CIS43LS was discovered and has been developed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH team has now published the Phase I study findings in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), in a paper titled, “A Monoclonal Antibody for Malaria Prevention.” The trial was sponsored and conducted by scientists from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, and was funded by NIAID.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. Saint-Herblain (France), August 11th, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the initiation of a further Phase 3 trial (VLA2001-304) for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Curebase, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announce Collaboration To Expand Clinical Study Access

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ADPT), a biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced an ongoing research collaboration to broaden patient participation in Adaptive's clinical studies. The initial two studies of the partnership involve Adaptive's T-Detect™ diagnostic test. T-Detect™ is under development for multiple diseases translating the natural diagnostics capability of T-Cells into clinical practice.
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Lack of diversity in clinical trials influences drug development

Diversity in clinical trials is lacking, according to Chris Boone, vice president, Global Head of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Abbvie, a pharmaceutical and research development company. Less than 16% people of color are in clinical trials, when 39% of the U.S. population is made up of people of...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

KOLD Investigates: terminated clinical trials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because of the pandemic, thousands of clinical trials were launched across the nation to find treatments for COVID-19. But more than 1,000 other studies were dropped as researchers shifted their resources towards studying the virus, according to the Cancer Research Institute. Now, important research...

Comments / 0

Community Policy