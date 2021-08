DEAR BONNIE: Are there any crystals that would be beneficial for empaths? I believe I am an empath and could use some help getting through my days. –– Thanks, Steve. DEAR STEVE: I read an article on this by David Wolfe, which I will be happy to share. I use crystals for many things myself but especially when working with the energy system called the chakras. An empath is a person who feels the energy of those around them; many times, however, taking this energy into their own can become overwhelming and draining. However, being an empath can be an amazing gift if you have the tools and knowledge to protect and renew your own energy system.