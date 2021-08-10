Cancel
Technology and Business Leaders to Share Stage at Big Data Conference Oxycon

Modern economy is data-dependent: to thrive, businesses must keep up with the latest trends in information collection and management. OxyCon, a two day online conference will offer a comprehensive overview of the most important aspects in this field. With a list of diverse speakers just announced, it aims to attract anyone working with big data or interested in utilizing its benefits.

