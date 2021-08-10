Cancel
PGA Tour wraps up regular season as cash bonanza begins

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PGA TOUR

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: Par: 7,131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $6.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,157,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jim Herman.

FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final event of the regular season. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup advance to the postseason and have full PGA Tour cards for next year if not already exempt. ... Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup are the only players who can reach No. 1 in the standings with a victory. The No. 1 player after this week receives a $2 million bonus. ... Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland played the Barracuda Championship last week and his tie for seventh moved him from No. 119 to No. 108. Rickie Fowler did not play last week and fell from No. 125 to No. 130. ... Everyone from No. 104 through No. 151 in the standings is playing except for Charles Howell III at No. 137. This means Howell will not make it to the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began. ... Adam Scott (121), Matt Kuchar (124), Justin Rose (138) and Ryan Moore (142) have never missed the FedEx Cup playoffs. All are in the field. ... C.T. Pan, coming off his bronze medal in the Olympics, is at No. 120. Silver medalist Rory Sabbatini is at No. 141. ... Will Zalatoris is playing on a sponsor exemption. A victory is the only way for him to qualify for the postseason. Otherwise, he becomes a full member next season.

Next week: The Northern Trust.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/content/pgatour.html

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. AMATEUR

Site: Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Course: Oakmont CC. Yardage: 7,254. Par: 70.

Television: Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon (Peacock), noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).

2020 champion: Tyler Strafaci.

Past U.S. Amateur champions at Oakmont: Nick Flanagan (2003), Steve Melnyk (1969), Willie Turnesa (1938), Bobby Jones (1925), S. Davidson Herron (1919).

Notes: This is the first USGA championship at Oakmont since Dustin Johnson won he U.S. Open in 2016. ... The winner and runner-up earn a spot in the Masters and the U.S. Open next year, while the champion also earns a place in the British Open. ... Last year’s runner-up, Charles Osborne, is in the field. The winner, Tyler Strafaci, has turned pro. ... The 7,811 entries approved for the U.S. Amateur are the most since 7,920 entries in 1999 at Pebble Beach. ... Six players exempt from qualifying played in the U.S. Open this year, including Walker Cup teammates Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer. ... Matthew Sharpstene, who also played the U.S. Open, reached the semifinals last year. ... Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open nine times. ... The 312 players who qualified play 36 holes at Oakmont and Longue Vue Club, with the top 64 advancing to match play at Oakmont. ... The U.S. Amateur dates to 1895 when Charles MacDonald won at Newport.

Next year: Ridgewood CC in Paramus, New Jersey.

Online: https://www.usga.org/

___

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

TRUST GOLF WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Leven, Scotland.

Course: Dumbarnie Links. Yardage: 6,453. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stacy Lewis.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Pajaree Anannarukar won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Notes: Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, are not playing. They took a vacation in the Czech Republic to visit with family after the Olympics. ... Bronze medalist Lydia Ko is among 31 players from the Olympics who are playing in Scotland. That list includes Aditi Ashok of India, who finished one shot out of the podium. ... This is the fifth year the Women’s Scottish Open has been part of the LPGA Tour schedule. ... Dumbarnie Links is just south of St. Andrews. The tour will stay in the region next week for the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie. ... The field features three of the top 10 from the Race to CME Globe and three of the top 10 from the women’s world ranking. ... Stacy Lewis won last year in a playoff to beat Emily Kristine Pedersen, Azahara Munoz and Cheyenne Knight. ... This is the third of four official LPGA Tour events in Europe. ... There are three weeks left before the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio. Qualifying ends after the Women’s British Open.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

CAZOO CLASSIC

Site: Ash, England.

Course: London GC. Yardage: 7,327. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.25 million euros. Winner’s share: 208,333 euros.

Television (tape delay): Thursday, 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday-Monday, 1-3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New event.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Grant Forrest won the Hero Open and Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Notes: The tournament once known as the English Open dates to 1988 and was last played in 2002 at Forest of Arden. Darren Clarke won that year for the third time in four years. ... The prize fund was slightly larger in 2002 than it is this year. ... Victor Perez is in the field. He has fallen just outside the leading nine qualifying spots for the Ryder Cup. ... British Amateur champion Laird Shepherd is among those who received a sponsor invitation. ... Perez is the only player from the top 50 in the world who is playing. ... Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, who chose to skip the Olympics, is No. 66 in the world and the other player from the top 75 in the field. ... This is the seventh consecutive European Tour event held in the UK or Ireland. That ends next week when the tour goes to the Czech Republic.

Next week: D+D Real Czech Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.35 million. Winner’s share: $352,500.

Television: Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Wes Short Jr.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last tournament: Stephen Dodd won the Senior British Open.

Notes: Former Masters champion Mike Weir will be playing in his home country for the first time as a PGA Tour Champions member. This will be the first time the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour is held in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019. ... Among those in the field is Robert Allenby, who turned 50 last month and made his Champions debut in the Senior British Open, tying for 64th. ... Jerry Kelly, who leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings, is not playing this week. ... Among those in the field are Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir. ... Former British Open champion Todd Hamilton is in the field. He chose not to play the British Open last month at Royal St. George’s. ... The PGA Tour Champions is staying in the north the next weeks. It goes from Calgary to outside Seattle for the Boeing Classic and then to Michigan.

Next week: Boeing Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,581. Par: 71.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Seth Reeves.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Joshua Creel won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Four Winds Invitational, South Bend CC, South Bend, Indiana. Defending champion: Kim Kaufman. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Challenge Tour: Made is Esbjerg Challene, Esbjerg GC, Esbjerg, Denmark. Defending champion: Calum Hill (2019). Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72, Karuizawa 72 Golf (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Yuka Saso. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en

Korean LPGA: Dayouwinia MBN Ladies Open, Montvert CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr

