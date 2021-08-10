Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hawaiian Airlines Mandates Employee Vaccination

By Ben Schlappig
onemileatatime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines has just become the latest airline to mandate vaccination for employees. Hawaiian Airlines is requiring all employees based in the United States to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021. Employees outside the United States will have a vaccination program developed over time that aligns with vaccine access in each country. However, most of the company’s 6,800 employees are based in the United States.

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Peter Ingram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Hawaiian Airlines#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
TravelNew York Post

Southwest Airlines says COVID-19 surge is causing travel cancellations

Southwest Airlines said it expects a significant drop in revenue as Americans ditch travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The company said Wednesday it saw a “deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant,” according to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines Seeing Negative Impact From Delta Variant

Southwest Airlines has indicated that it is seeing some negative impact from the rise in cases associated with the Delta variant. While strong leisure passenger traffic and fares supported the airline’s bottom-line in July, in recent weeks, the airline has started to see higher cancellations and a decrease in bookings that it attributes to the variant.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Aerospace & Defensefox10phoenix.com

Southwest Airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS - Southwest Airlines is mourning the loss of Maurice Reggie Shepperson, a flight attendant who died this week after a battle with COVID-19. "We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time. Out of respect for Reggie's family, we do not have additional details to share," the airline said in a statement.
Public HealthKMOV

Canada will require all air, rail and most marine passengers to be vaccinated by the fall

Canada will require most commercial passengers traveling by air, rail or large ship to be fully vaccinated by fall. The vaccination requirement "includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on inter-provincial trains and passengers on large, marine vessels with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships," said Omar Alghabra, Canada's transport minister, during a virtual press conference Friday.
TravelCNN

Canada announces vaccine mandate for air travel

Ottawa, Ontario (CNN) — Canada will require most commercial passengers traveling by air, rail or large ship to be fully vaccinated by fall. The vaccination requirement "includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on inter-provincial trains and passengers on large, marine vessels with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships," said Omar Alghabra, Canada's transport minister, during a virtual press conference Friday.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

American Airlines Reminds 2022 Qualification Options

American Airlines, unlike Delta, has not yet decided to extended AAdvantage tiers by an additional 12 months but has instead decided to offer straightforward paths for members to requalify. AA just sent out an email reminder and revamped the web pages that show the options, including earning $2,000 EQDs from...
IndustryArkansas Online

Airlines split over mandate

As travel bounces back from the pandemic, there's a rift emerging in the airline industry over employee vaccination mandates. Hawaiian Airlines joined Frontier and United Airlines this week in announcing a policy of requiring employees to be vaccinated against covid-19. Delta, American, Alaska and Southwest Airlines have made it clear through statements and internal memos that they are not requiring vaccination even though they are encouraging it, with some offering incentives for workers to get the shots.
Alaska StateHouston Chronicle

Routes: COVID variant stalls travel revival + new Alaska SFO-Mexico routes, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue

In this week’s news, there are some troubling indicators for air travel volume in the weeks ahead as the highly transmissible COVID delta variant continues to spread through the U.S. and the world; the European Union will continue allowing Americans to visit, although that could change on short notice; the U.S. CDC adds France and some other nations to its “do not travel” list; Hawaii reimposes limits on restaurant capacity and group sizes; France’s Caribbean islands tell all visitors to leave; New Zealand extends its border closure into 2022; Alaska Airlines adds three SFO routes to Mexican resorts for the winter and will begin Reno-Palm Springs service; Air Canada and Allegiant add California routes; JetBlue finally kicks off JFK-London flights; Delta resumes some London routes; Emirates boosts its San Francisco schedule; Singapore Airlines will begin LAX-Taipei-Singapore service; more airlines tell employees to get vaccinated; a new Alaskan airline eyes transpacific flights from SFO and LAX next year; new carriers in South Korea and Europe plan U.S. flights; and Alaska Airlines sets a date for opening its new SFO lounge.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Amtrak And US Airlines – Could Partnerships Be Beneficial?

Partnerships between airlines are common. Nearly every major airline has a partner, whether at home or abroad, that helps them gain access to additional customers and serve more destinations. Outside of the United States, and especially in Europe, airlines have also partnered with train companies. The US has a rail network, with Amtrak being the leader. Could a partnership between airlines and Amtrak work? Here’s a look at the possibilities.
Industryclick orlando

These 3 major US airlines will not require vaccinations for workers

While one airline in the past week has announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, three other major airlines have announced it will not mandate vaccinations for its workers. Delta, American and Southwest airlines will not be implementing a COVID-19 vaccinate mandate. [TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for...
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

American Airlines Officially Starts Hiring New Flight Attendants, Bats Off Delta Worries

American Airlines has officially kicked off a massive new flight attendant recruitment drive with plans to hire 800 trainee flight attendants over the next few months. The decision marks a complete change in fortune for the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline that just a few short months ago was putting flight attendants on notice of more involuntary furloughs.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Does American Airlines Clean Planes Between Flights?

Around the start of the pandemic, airlines greatly improved their cleaning protocols, in order to make customers feel more at ease. Ultimately we’ve learned over time that coronavirus transmission is typically person-to-person rather than through surfaces, though it’s still nice to have a clean plane, pandemic or not. 😉. While...
LifestyleBay News 9

U.S. airlines brace for lowered demand amid delta variant surge

Numerous airlines are bracing for yet another drop in travel as the delta variant of COVID-19 ushers in a wave of illnesses and hospitalizations not seen since last winter’s surge. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter, a disclosure that...
EconomyInvestorPlace

United Airlines Remains a Laggard in the U.S. Airline Industry

Investors would be wise to follow the same advice regarding the big four airlines that emerged early in the pandemic. Unfortunately, for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock that means investors should avoid it. The early narrative that emerged at the onset of the pandemic was that among the big four U.S....

Comments / 1

Community Policy