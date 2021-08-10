Hawaiian Airlines Mandates Employee Vaccination
Hawaiian Airlines has just become the latest airline to mandate vaccination for employees. Hawaiian Airlines is requiring all employees based in the United States to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021. Employees outside the United States will have a vaccination program developed over time that aligns with vaccine access in each country. However, most of the company’s 6,800 employees are based in the United States.onemileatatime.com
