Lionel Messi is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player, but fans may have to wait a bit before seeing him in action for the French power. After playing the Copa America final with Argentina on July 10, Messi has been out of action and on vacation. Because he was a free agent after his contract expired on June 30, Messi was not obligated to report for preseason camp. Now that he’s joined PSG, the 34-year-old is going to need a proper preseason.