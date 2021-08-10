Three-time All-American Yu-Sang Hou to return to Arizona golf for super senior year
Arizona women’s golfer Yu-Sang Hou will return to Tucson for a fifth year, giving head coach Laura Ianello a wealth of experience to build around heading into this fall. Hou, a three-time All-American, is the lone remaining member of Arizona’s 2018 national championship team. The Taipei, Taiwan native helped lead the Wildcats to two more NCAA Championship semifinals appearances in 2018-19 and 2020-21.www.azdesertswarm.com
