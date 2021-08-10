Cancel
More than four in 10 women have suffered from hair loss – despite millions believing it is something that ‘only happens to men’ – digitalhub

By Get Market Report
getmarketreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study of 2,000 women found that while 31 per cent experienced ‘mild’ hair thinning, nearly one in 10 have lost whole clumps of hair in one go or noticed bald spots. But with 79 per cent of women admitting their locks are a huge part of who they are, more than one in 10 sufferers have sought professional help due to the impact it had on their mental health.

