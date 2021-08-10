Grant PUD Commissioner Dead at 75

C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes... The regular meeting was called to order at 8:03 a.m. on August 3, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Commissioners reviewed a Notice of Industrial Activity from Paintrock Services, LLC of Gillette, Wyoming, for a scoria gravel pit along Steckley Road; the Commissioners will prepare a land use letter for this project and provide it to Paintrock Services. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Department; and by Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director. Courtny Conkle, WY State Fair Director, and Reba Sundseth, Asst. Director, provided updates on the upcoming WY State Fair. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. The minutes of the July 19, 2021 Special Meeting, FY2022 Budget Public Hearing, and the July 20, 2021 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of $1,943,840.18: 60 307 Healing Waters; 1933.44 71 Construction; 10395 A Diamond Trucking; 2343.01 AT&T Mobility; 310 Ace Calibrations; 1900 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 1000 Alley, Linda S; 1433.43 ALSCO; 4203 Asphalt Systems; 2427.81 Atlas Office Products; 1041.31 Atlas Premier Svc.; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 140566.79 B&M Sand & Gravel; 218.71 Bison Pump & Supply; 14969 Black Diamond Investigation; 3154.47 Black Hills Energy; 12870 Blackburn Cattle Co; 162.40 Bliss, Mary; 591.18 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 300 The Body Shop; 4.98 Bomgaars Supply; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club-Douglas; 628 Brothers Propane; 470 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 664 Cardinal Components; 4862.26 Carquest Douglas; 68.30 Cash-Wa Distributing Co of Kearney; 2578.12 Casper Window & Door; 843.60 Casper Winnelson; 3525.07 CDW Govt.; 13780.74 CenturyLink; 233.66 Chalk Buttes Landscaping; 298616.98 CIGNA Health & Life Insurance Co; 209016.24 City of Douglas; 239.60 CMI-TECO; 30646.75 Converse Co. Airport; 105.84 Converse Co. Auto Repair; 12300 Converse Co. Firewise; 225 Converse Co. Search & Rescue Unit; 1884.72 Cornerstone Detention Products; 145.50 Cowboy Chemical; 184.69 Croell; 24600 Darktrace Holdings Ltd; 14778 DB Roofing; 1002.79 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 297.75 Decker Auto Glass; 400 Deines, Sherry M; 14467.80 Delta Dental of WY; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 457 Double Y; 1191.32 DoubleRadius; 1919 Douglas Budget; 28.25 Douglas Business Center; 420 Douglas Day Spa; 630.02 Douglas Hardware Hank; 212.99 Douglas Tire Center; 1440 DRU Consulting; 123027.43 Dustbusters; 360 Edwards, Joanna; 21270 Election Systems & Software; 305 Emergency Services Marketing Corp; 510 Emery Septic; 195 The Eye Institute of WY; 2000.08 Fastenal Co; 259 Fitness Repair Solutions; 86 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 5983.49 Freestone Midstream; 28.02 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 886.41 Grainger; 56 Grant, Richard C; 11104.22 GSG Architecture; 250 Gudahl Williams; 148.50 H & H Electric; 487.50 Hansuld, Tia; 46267.10 HDR Engineering; 205 Hilltop National Bank; 40.48 Hiser, Andrea R; 41236.53 Homax Oil Sales; 60 Home Town Printed Apparel; 280.40 Hose & Rubber Supply; 300 HUB Intnl Mountain States Ltd; 116334 HUB Intnl Mtn. States Ltd; 70.73 Hughes Network Systems; 1100 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 218.40 Huxtable, Dixie; 266.72 ICS Jail Supplies; 785.89 Inland Truck Parts Co; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 41 Institutional Eye Care; 50 The Insurance Corner; 608.78 Interstate Batteries; 1431.86 Jerry’s Welding-Steel Fab; 4000 JFW Corp; 12595 JM Trucking; 45 Johnson, Heather; 300 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 19961.40 Keyhole Technologies; 159465.02 Knife River; 385 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 347.20 Lehner, Tony; 2634.12 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 902.56 Lost Creek Holdings; 300 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 4056.63 The Masters Touch; 67.87 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 2718.16 Medicine Bow Technologies; 104747.06 Memorial Hospital of Converse Co.; 2844 MHL Systems; 3000 Mitchell, Kendra; 12541.15 Mobile Concrete; 547.82 Moore’s Heavy Equipment Svc.; 480.00 Moore, Dale; 731.60 Motor Power Casper; 9342.89 Motorola Solutions; 60 Mtn. Retreat Massage; 1717.63 Mtn. States Lithographing; 375 NMS Labs; 333.99 Norco; 778.09 North Bill Disposal; 4736.88 NW Community Action Programs; 2580.48 NW Contractors Supply; 52.53 O Reilly Automotive; 35 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 303.25 Office Depot; 642.59 OK Wrecking; 10890 Olsen, Christie; 7135.50 Onsolve; 880 Orr, Victoria Rose; 466 Peak Fitness; 1260.13 Peterbilt of WY; 195.47 Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs; 7069.53 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 20130 Price Pumping Service; 11990 Price Trucking; 5665 Pro River Technology; 420 Pure Raine Salon; 769.80 Quill Corp; 568 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 255.29 R&S Northeast; 1371.72 Range; 210.07 Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair; 100 Rocky Mtn. Information Network; 17526.35 Rocky Mtn. Power; 322.25 Rocky Mtn. Wash; 180 Ron’s Supply; 39409.80 Russell Construction; 2032.68 Sams Club; 80.62 Sanofi Pasteur; 6000 Schaffert, Casey A; 432.88 Schell, Joel; 30 Sec. of State; 2877.62 Shattos Frontier Drug; 187.04 Shepherd, Johnna; 678.22 Six Robblees; 400 Smith Psychological Services; 308 Smith, Heidi J; 700 Solutions For Life; 44.08 State of WY; 3375 Stearns, Jane MS LPC; 118.88 Stericycle; 4250 Stinson, Bridget; 2200 StormWind; 2244.24 Stotz Equipment; 16350.98 Summit Food Service; 758.54 Top Office Products; 4100 TOV Consulting & Communications; 983.55 Town of Glenrock; 1971 Tracker Software; 904.93 Trane US; 43572.21 Transmission Distribution; 4408.35 Twiford, Calvin; 1800 Two Way Radio; 27745.53 Tyler Technologies; 1079.50 U S Postmaster; 45.92 Ullery, Jennifer; 36.37 UW 4-H in Converse Co.; 942.06 Verizon Wireless; 8708.41 Visa; 3243.93 Vision Service Plan; 1985.47 Visionary Communications; 183.99 Vyve Broadband; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 173.60 Willox Jim; 833.34 WY Child & Family Dev; 17683 WY County Commissioners Assoc; 29440.92 WYDOT; 561.32 WY First Aid & Safety Supply; 14433.84 WY Machinery; 20.80 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 245.48 WY Surgical Associates PC; 1274 WY Safety Supply; 492.00 Xerox Financial Svc.; 3750 Youth Dev. Svc.; 14850 Z Lazy Y Trucking LLC; monthly reports for July: Clerk: $36,826.44; Clerk of Dist. Court: $6,037.15; ERAP Program: $5,262.21 for grant fund expenditures; Tax Refunds/Cancellations: Sampson Resources: 2021-0093 refund $56.37; 2021-0097 cancellation $5.90; 2021-0142 refund $9.62; 2021-0145 refund $56.72; Ballard Petroleum 2021-0140, refund $51.18; Mr. Lehner seconded, the Commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 05-21, A Resolution of the Converse County Board of Commissioners Ordering the 2021 Mill Levy for FY2022; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve 2021 mill levies for FY2022: BOCES Dist.#1 EWC 0.500; BOCES Dist.#1 Gillette-Northeast 0.400; BOCES Dist.#1 Thermopolis-Northwest 0.100; BOCES Dist.#2 0.500; CCSD#1 Foundation 12.000; CCSD#2 Foundation 12.000; County-wide School Dist.#1 6.000; County-wide School Dist.#2 6.000; Special School Dist.#1 25.000; Special School Dist.#2 25.000; Rec Dist.#1 1.000; Rec Dist.#2 1.000; City of Douglas 8.000; Town of Glenrock 8.000; Town of Rolling Hills 8.000; Converse County Weed & Pest 0.689; Converse County Conservation Dist.0.300; Glenrock Area Solid Waste Disposal Dist. 2.000; Converse County Senior Citizens Dist. 2.000; Glenrock Hospital Dist. 3.000; Glenrock Cemetery District 3.000; and Monkey Road Improvement Dist. 144.00 per property owner. Mr. Short seconded; no discussion; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Construction Agreement between Converse County and Sampson Construction for the CCJJC Phase 2 Project for the contract sum of 24075,000.00; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Notice to Proceed for Sampson Construction Co., Inc. to proceed with the CCJJC Phase 2 Project, with commencement of work to be Aug. 3, 2021, and substantial completion within 566 days, or Feb. 20, 2023; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Funding Agreement between the County and Converse County Predator Mgmt. Board for a term from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 in the amount of 15000; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Contract between Wyoming Dept. of Health, Public Health Div. and Converse County for emergency preparedness and response capabilities in the amount of 101000 for a term from execution date through June 30, 2022; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission acknowledged the resignation of Roni Vollman from the Converse County Fair Board and stated appreciation for her service. Mr. Colling moved to reappoint Nick Ladd to the Converse County Fair Board for a 3-year term from Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2024; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried, with Mr. Grant abstaining from the vote. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects; Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management Services; Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; and Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Cal Twiford, Consultant. The meeting recessed at 4:30 p.m. and reconvened at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021. A general County business meeting of elected officials began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. Mr. Colling moved to ratify the Product Order Form for Darktrace Enterprise Immune System in the amount of 27744.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize Commissioner Willox as Chairman, or his designee, to approve Change Order Requests for the CCJJC Phase 2 project as necessary and appropriate; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. to take public comment on the FY2021 budget amendments as follows: 16013 from General Cash to IT Dept; 1375936 from Health Grants Cash to Health Grants; 2486 from TANF Cash to TANF Grant; 1469604 from Capital Construction Cash to Capital Construction Courts; 44907 from Economic Dev. Cash to Economic Dev. Rental Assistance; 11768 from Economic Dev. Cash to Economic Dev. Misc.; and 709 from Impact Assistance Cash to Impact Assistance Sheriff. There were no written comments received prior to the public hearing, and no comments in favor or opposition of the amendments were received. The public hearing was closed at 10:32 a.m. Mr. Short moved to approve the FY2021 budget amendments as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:34 a.m.