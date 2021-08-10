Cancel
Grant PUD Commissioner Dead at 75

By Jason Taylor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant County PUD Commissioner Dale Walker is dead from complications from lung cancer. The utility say 75-year-old Walker, who was elected to the commission in 2010, died Sunday. A new release credits Walker with leading the Grant PUD through its extension of fiber-optic service and financing to pay down debt...

